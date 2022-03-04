Gas prices soar; up 26 cents in R.I. since Feb. 28

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island soared 26 cents since Feb. 28, to $3.85 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Friday.

Prices in the Ocean State are now the highest they have been since October 2012. The increase is the highest one-week jump since September 2017. Rhode Island’s average gas price is 2 cents higher than the national average.

“The price of crude oil started today over $111 per barrel due to the invasion of Ukraine, and will likely increase with continuing conflict,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Improving weather will lead to more driving, increased gasoline demand and higher prices. Pain at the pump could continue for weeks or months to come.”

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.66 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.10 per gallon Friday.

Premium gas averaged $4.34 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $4.35 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas rose 24 cents since Feb. 28, to $3.86 per gallon, 3 cents above the national average.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Massachusetts was $2.66 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.05 per gallon Friday.

Premium gas averaged $4.27 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $4.32 per gallon.

