Gas prices stay below $4 in R.I., Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped to $3.80 per gallon, 14 cents less than last week and 3 cents higher than the national average, AAA Northeast said Tuesday.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.07 per gallon.

The agency said lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand and a quiet hurricane season are combining to drive pump prices lower. The national average for a gallon of gas fell 7 cents in the past week to $3.77.

“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That’s the good news,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “But we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.38 per gallon Tuesday.

Premium gas averaged $4.68 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.04 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas fell 13 cents from a week ago to $3.91 per gallon. One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $3.08 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.46 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $4.77 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.13 per gallon.