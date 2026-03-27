Gather at Valley brings flexible event space to Providence

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COMMUNITY BUILDER: David Velazquez opened Gather at Valley to create a place where people from different backgrounds could gather for meaningful moments.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
COMMUNITY BUILDER: David Velazquez opened Gather at Valley to create a place where people from different backgrounds could gather for meaningful moments.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

A new event venue on Providence’s Valley Street is bringing people together for celebrations, workshops and community gatherings. Gather at Valley, a 1,500-square-foot rentable space at 679 Valley St., opened in November and accommodates about 60 guests standing or 40 seated. Owner David Velazquez said the idea grew out of a desire to create a

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