Gather at Valley brings flexible event space to Providence

A new event venue on Providence’s Valley Street is bringing people together for celebrations, workshops and community gatherings. Gather at Valley, a 1,500-square-foot rentable space at 679 Valley St., opened in November and accommodates about 60 guests standing or 40 seated. Owner David Velazquez said the idea grew out of a desire to create a place where people from different backgrounds can gather for meaningful moments. “I wanted to create a place where people could come together and celebrate or host creative events,” he said. Since opening, the venue has hosted a range of events, including Friendsgiving gatherings, bridal showers, birthday celebrations and workshops. One recent event featured a Valentine’s Day cake-decorating workshop in which participants purchased tickets to learn the craft. Velazquez said the space is designed to be flexible so guests can customize it for their events. The venue features a modern open floor plan, bar area, Bluetooth sound system and adjustable lighting. Looking ahead, Velazquez hopes to expand programming, including comedy shows, concerts and other arts events. “We’re still getting our toes wet,” he said. “The goal is for the space to become a hub where people can bring ideas to life and gather as a ­community.”