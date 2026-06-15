General Assembly to study safe hospital staffing

PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly has approved legislation aimed at examining safe staffing ratios in hospitals.

Sponsored by Melissa Murray, chairwoman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, and Rep. Deborah A. Fellela, D-Johnston, the law establishes a 16-member Special Legislative Commission to Study Safe Staffing Ratios in Hospitals, which will include legislators, state officials, hospital direct care staff, patients and representatives from various healthcare organizations.

“As patients’ needs have become more complex, there are concerns about whether staffing totals are keeping pace and whether that affects patient safety, quality of care and workforce stability,” said Murray, noting that no formal study has previously been conducted on this issue.

“This is about bringing people together, finding the facts and getting the hardworking workforce in our hospitals the support they need and deserve,” Fellela said.

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The commission will investigate several key areas, including the impact of staffing levels on patient outcomes, workforce recruitment and retention, and the financial implications for hospitals.

It will also review best practices from other states and evaluate how Rhode Island hospitals are implementing new national staffing standards.

The commission is required to provide quarterly updates to the General Assembly, with a final report due Sept. 1.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.