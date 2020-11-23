General Dynamics CEO: Electric Boat jobs present a long-term, career-length opportunity for Rhode Island workers

PROVIDENCE — Phebe Novakovic, chairman and CEO of General Dynamics Corp., praised the public-private partnership it has with Rhode Island in training employees for the Electric Boat manufacturing operations in North Kingstown on Monday.

In comments at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce annual meeting, held virtually, she said recent workforce development initiatives, including P-Tech and more recently the Back to Work RI program hosted by Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, have provided more than 1,400 workers to date for the Electric Boat site at Quonset Point.

Over time, the workforce in Rhode Island at General Dynamics Electric Boat will grow from about 4,000 today to 6,000 she said, as the work advances on the Columbia submarine series. The buildup also provides an opportunity for the company to build a more diverse workforce, she said.

“Since the Rosie the Riveter time, women have been underrepresented in shipbuilding,” she said. “There is no need for them to be underrepresented. These are quality jobs that women can excel at. In cooperation with Rhode Island we have started a number of programs to encourage women to come work in the shipyard.”

- Advertisement -

The company’s recruitment programs, overall, have a 90% acceptance rate, she said. “That is encouraging to me. If you walked through the shipyard a while ago there weren’t any women there. And increasingly, they are.”

The defense contractor recently was awarded a contract valued at $9.5 billion for construction of the first two submarines in the new Columbia series.

This summer, when the Back to Work RI program launched, the timing was fortuitous because the manufacturer was looking to fill 350 openings for welders and ship fitters. The company is still seeking ship fitters for three shifts in North Kingstown, and welders on a full-time basis.

The $80 billion Columbia program is a long-term investment by the Navy that has bipartisan support, Novakovic said. Each Columbia submarine from start to finish will take seven years of work.

“Submarines are a national, critical advantage to the United States,” she said. “We’re excited about the first contract. This is an $80 billion program that will play out over 30 years. If you’re a worker in Rhode Island and you’re looking for quality, long-term enduring and meaningful jobs, in support of national security, this is a fabulous opportunity for you.”

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, who also was featured in the annual meeting, said it was a point of pride for Rhode Island to host General Dynamics Electric Boat. In addition, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state was among the few in the nation that kept manufacturing operations open and running.

Raimondo recently announced a series of new business closures, but manufacturing will remain open, as will other industries, such as health care and construction.

“Rhode Island is one of the few states in the country that didn’t shut manufacturing,” Raimondo said. “A big part of the reason for that is I could trust Phebe and her team to do the right thing.”

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.