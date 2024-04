Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced April 29th

Join us to celebrate the winners!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Corp. logged a $799 million profit in the first quarter of 2024, a 9.5% increase year over year, the aerospace and defense company said Wednesday. Earnings per diluted share were $2.88 for the quarter, a 9.1% increase from $2.64 one year prior. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Corp. logged a $799 million profit in the first quarter of 2024, a 9.5% increase year over year, the aerospace and defense company said Wednesday.

Earnings per diluted share were $2.88 for the quarter, a 9.1% increase from $2.64 one year prior.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

Quarterly revenue was $10.7 billion, 8.6% more than the $9.8 billion reported in the first quarter of 2023. The quarterly revenue results also exceeded Wall Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.2 billion.

The company’s Marine Systems segment includes General Dynamics Electric Boat, which has a significant operation in North Kingstown, reported $3.3 billion in revenue for the quarter, an 11.3% increase year over year. Segment profit was $232 million, a 10% increase year over year.

“Our businesses delivered solid operating results in the quarter, growing revenue and backlog, while expanding margins, even as we awaited G700 certification,” said Chairman and CEO Phebe N. Novakovic. “In the Aerospace segment, the recent FAA certification of the Gulfstream G700 has enabled us to begin customer deliveries. This is a strong start to 2024 and we remain confident in our outlook.”

The Aerospace backlog grew $1.2 billion in the quarter to $20.5 billion, up 6.2%.

The company’s Aerospace segment reported $2 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 10% increase year over year. Segment profit increased 11.4% year over year to $235 million.

Combat-Systems segment revenue increased 19.7% year over year to $2.1 billion. Segment profit increased 15% year over year to $282 million.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)