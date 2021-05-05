General Dynamics Electric Boat continues hiring process for Columbia Class submarine building

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Electric Boat is hiring for both entry-level and skilled machinist positions at its Quonset Point location in North Kingstown. The manufacturer recently hosted a career fair at New England Institute of Technology in East Greenwich.
General Dynamics Electric Boat is aggressively hiring to support the construction of the Columbia Class submarines, the next-generation nuclear sub for the U.S. Navy.
Electric Boat is in full-scale construction mode at the company’s manufacturing complex in Quonset Point for four of the six supermodules, which will be transported by barge to be assembled into a submarine at its specially designed facility in Groton, Conn., according to a statement by Electric Boat.
With the construction planned for almost a decade, the Columbia class submarines will be the largest built by the U.S., at 560 feet long, said Electric Boat. Hiring continues; information on Electric Boat careers can be found here.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
