General Dynamics Electric Boat delivers USS Vermont to U.S. Navy

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A small ceremony was held recently at the Naval Submarine Base in New London, Conn., to celebrate the delivery of the nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Vermont to the U.S. Navy by General Dynamics Electric Boat.

Part of a $17.6 billion contract awarded to the company by the Navy in 2014, the USS Vermont is the first of the 10-ship group of Virginia-class submarines known as Block IV, according to Electric Boat, which has a location at Quonset Point in North Kingstown.

“The shipbuilders of Electric Boat are proud to deliver Vermont to our Navy, an extraordinarily capable ship,” said Kevin Graney, president, General Dynamics Electric Boat. “I am pleased to report that the Vermont has received some of the highest quality ratings in the history of the Virginia program. We wish Vermont and her crew a long and distinguished career in defense of our nation.”

The submarine maneuvers underwater at 25 knots, or 29 miles per hour, and can reach depths of 800 feet or more. The craft carries Tomahawk cruise missiles and Mark 48 advanced-capability torpedoes, according to Electric Boat.

- Advertisement -

General Dynamics Electric Boat has more than 100,000 employees worldwide, including 16,600 employees throughout its main locations at Quonset Point, and in New London and Groton, Conn.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.