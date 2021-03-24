George C. Moore Co. chosen as 2020 Fruit of the Loom Top 10 Supplier

WESTERLY – For the ninth time, George C. Moore Co., a Westerly-based manufacturer of performance fabrics, was recognized as a Fruit of the Loom Top 10 Supplier.

“It illustrates the ongoing engagement of all the George C. Moore associates and demonstrates how this culture of collaboration has permeated into our day-to-day performance of service, speed and innovation. Ultimately, our internal success, especially during the massive challenges of 2020, benefited our customers, which is our constant goal,” said George C. Moore President Andrew Dreher in a statement.

The George C. Moore Co., founded in 1909, is a family business now in its fourth generation. Under parent organization The Moore Co. are Darlington Fabrics and George C. Moore. The company has its corporate offices in Westerly, with a production facility in El Salvador.

Some of its products include elastics used in swimwear, yoga wear, work apparel, team uniforms and compression apparel.

