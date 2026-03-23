George Haseotes, patriarch of Cumberland Farms’ founding family, dies at 94

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PROVIDENCE – George Haseotes, a Cumberland native who helped build his family’s convenience store and gas station empire, died on March 18 at the age of 94. The Haseotes family said he died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Palm Beach, Fla., surrounded by his children, other family members and friends. Haseotes held leadership roles in the

PROVIDENCE – George

Haseotes, a Cumberland native who helped build his family's convenience store and gas station empire, died on March 18 at the age of 94.

The Haseotes family said he died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Palm Beach, Fla., surrounded by his children, other family members and friends.

He was one of eight children born to Vasilios Spiros Haseotes and Aphrodite Bassis Haseotes, Greek immigrants who settled and raised their family in Cumberland.

started a dairy farm in Cumberland in 1939 with $84 and a single cow, and opened their first dairy store in the 1950s in nearby Bellingham, Mass.

Initially known for selling milk, the first Cumberland Farms location soon added a range of products, making it New England's first true convenience store, the family said.

The company eventually ventured into gasoline sales. In 1970, Cumberland Farms added the first self-serve gasoline pump to one of its convenience stores, which quickly turned into 100 stores with gas facilities by 1975, the company said. Cumberland Farms

purchasing Gulf and Chevron service stations in 10 Northeastern states in the mid-1980s and some 200 Exxon stations in 2003.

The Haseotes family eventually owned and operated more than 600 Cumberland Farms convenience stores and provided gas to 2,500 Gulf stations throughout New England, New York, the Mid-Atlantic states and Florida through its Cumberland Gulf Group.

The company was acquired by EG Group in 2019. The company has 4,300 locations across the Northeast and Florida and employs 33,000 people. The company recently acquired Western Pennsylvania-based Cohen Markets in a deal expected close later this year.

Haseotes is survived by his wife, Kristen Williams Haseotes; his children, George Williams Haseotes, Holly Haseotes Bonomo and her husband Richard, and Michael Haseotes and his wife Elizabeth Carroll; a stepdaughter, Katherine Maloy, and stepson, James Kay; and grandchildren Jaime Bonomo, Drew Bonomo, Grace Haseotes, and Cameron Haseotes.

He was the brother of Hytho Pantazelos, Anastasia Marty, Lily Bentas, and JoAnn Tambakis. He is also survived by his former wives, Beverly Southwick Haseotes and Janis Murphy Haseotes, as well as many nieces and nephews. Haseotes was predeceased by his sister Erato Haseotes and brothers Byron Haseotes and Demetrios Haseotes.

Funeral arrangements, which will be held in Rhode Island, are being finalized.

Haseotes held leadership roles in the family business, the now-ubiquitous Cumberland Farms convenience store and gas station chain.According to the family and Cumberland Farms, the couple