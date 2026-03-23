George Haseotes, patriarch of Cumberland Farms’ founding family, dies at 94

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PROVIDENCE – George Haseotes, a Cumberland native who helped build his family’s convenience store and gas station empire, died on March 18 at the age of 94.  The Haseotes family said he died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Palm Beach, Fla., surrounded by his children, other family members and friends. Haseotes held leadership roles in the

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