George S. Hopkins House in Providence sells for $1.3M

PROVIDENCE – A historic Greek revival-style home on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.28 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller and the buyer in the transaction.

The 17 Halsey St. property is the 72nd single-family home that was sold for more than $1 million in Providence in 2022, according to the real estate firm, citing Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data.

The 4,400-square-foot home is known as the George S. Hopkins House. The home was built in 1854 after the lot was sold to Hopkins, who was a spindle manufacturer. The property was sold to Hopkins by an heir to Thomas Lloyd Halsey, a successful merchant from Boston who was also a French consular agent during the Revolutionary War.

The yellow home on College Hill contains six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half-bathroom, according to city property assessor’s records.

The house also features a small portico over the entry, a fenced-in backyard for the 5,030-square-foot lot, a 130-square-foot brick patio area and a 220-square-foot one-car garage with a brick exterior that’s detached from the home but connected to an outdoor stairway, according to property records.

The home maintains its original arched doorways, curved staircase and balustrades, along with several fireplaces, including one in the kitchen area, Residential Properties said.

The historic property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $916,100, according to property evaluations conducted by the city.

The home was sold by Barnaby Jackson and Eliza Vorenberg to Jennifer and Frank Smith, of New Jersey, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record documenting the sale.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.