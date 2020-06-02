Get Started Rhode Island pitch contest goes virtual for first time

PROVIDENCE – Cox Business is holding its eighth annual Get Started Rhode Island pitch competition online this year due to the novel coronavirus.

This is the first time the competition will be held virtually.

Applications were originally due by May 31 but the deadline has been extended to June 15. Six finalists will be announced in July, according to Get Started Rhode Island, and will be invited to attend an online pitch workshop.

The main event consists of those entrepreneurs sharing their company’s vision to a panel of judges during a virtual event on Sept. 30, with a prize package valued at more than $50,000, with $25,000 in cash. The pitch competition’s Audience Choice prize is $5,000, according to Get Started Rhode Island.

Last year’s winners were Retail MarketPoint of Westerly, a startup focused on site-location analytics technology. The Audience Choice award went to Uproot, a company that makes plant-based milk.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.