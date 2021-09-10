Getting the unemployed to take unfilled jobs isn’t so simple

By
-
MATTHEW WELDON, director of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, says communication with the unemployed people who have lost their federal unemployment benefits is crucial to get them matched up with a job. PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
MATTHEW WELDON, director of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, says communication with the unemployed people who have lost their federal unemployment benefits is crucial to get them matched up with a job. PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
About 45,000 Rhode Islanders have lost their federal unemployment benefits, but prodding them back into the workforce to ease a labor shortage in some sectors could prove more difficult than just cutting off their weekly payments. From the state’s perspective, the top priority is communication, according to Matthew Weldon, director for the R.I. Department of…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display