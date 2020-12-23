Ghazal named Rhode Island Foundation’s 2020 Murray Prize winner

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Free Clinic Executive Director Marie Ghazal was recently awarded the Rhode Island Foundation’s 2020 Murray Family Prize for Community Enrichment.

Ghazal, who has overseen the clinic since 2010, was recognized by the foundation for her commitment to helping Rhode Islanders with language barriers and economic challenges get needed health care, the foundation said. The award includes a $50,000 prize, which the foundation said Ghazal can utilize how she sees fit.

During her tenure as director, Ghazal, the foundation said, helped the Rhode Island Free Clinic expand access to health care, dental care and training to offer 10,000 patient visits each year. The organization also opened a COVID-19 test site this year to help address the ongoing pandemic.

“I have dedicated my nursing public health career to increasing access to health care for those in need. I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Murray family for the impact my work has made in addressing inequalities in health care in our state, especially in our minority and underserved communities,” Ghazal said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

The Rhode Island Free Clinic was also an honoree in Providence Business News’ 2020 Business Excellence Awards program.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.