Gilbane Building Company Promotes Michael Busam to Business Leader in Rhode Island

A 20-year Gilbane veteran, Busam has held a diverse set of roles during his tenure with the Company, most recently serving as Rhode Island operations manager for the last five years, where he was responsible for the successful execution of all aspects of Gilbane’s projects. In this new role, Busam will oversee a team of more than 60 construction professionals and work to expand Gilbane’s portfolio of projects within key markets throughout the state.

As a Rhode Island native, Mike is passionate about his home state and understands its unique business landscape. He has built strong, trusting relationships with civic and community leaders and continues to advocate for the betterment of the state through construction and development.