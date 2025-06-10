Gioia joins Webster Bank to lead asset-based lending originations 

STAMFORD – Webster Bank announced on June 5 that Daniel Gioia has joined the bank’s Asset Based Lending division as senior managing director, third party and large corporate ABL origination.

Based in New York, Gioia will report to David Viggiano, SMD national sales leader ABL at Webster, and will cover the ABL syndicated market across the U.S., according to the bank.

Gioia brings more than 30 years of experience in leveraged finance and asset-based lending, with past roles at GE Capital, Morgan Stanley, and Oppenheimer.

Most recently, he led RBC Bank’s Capital Markets ABL team, where he structured, syndicated, and managed financing facilities for both corporate clients and private equity sponsors.

- Advertisement -

“We are very pleased to announce that Dan Gioia has joined the Webster ABL team as head of third-party origination and sales,” Viggiano said. “Dan possesses great energy, knowledge, a deep deal network and broad deal experience in a variety of ABL deals and structures. He has been very successful in various senior roles throughout his career, and we are very confident he will be a major contributor to the success of our business.”

Gioia is a Graduate of the University of Rochester and has an MBA in finance and international business from NYU’s Stern School of Management.

Webster Bank has six full-service branches in Rhode Island, as well as a private bank office in Providence.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.