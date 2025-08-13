Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England appoints 2 new board members

WARWICK – The chairperson of the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission and an administrator for the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals were recently named new board members of the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England.

The Scouting organization recently announced that it has brought aboard Kim Ahern, who currently chairs the commission that oversees regulation of the state’s cannabis industry.

Ahern – a 2021 Providence Business News 40 Under Forty honoree – was previously Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s deputy chief of staff. She also served as deputy counsel to then-Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

Trisha Suggs, who oversees BHDDH’s funding and sustainability of several integrated and coordinated social-services programs, also joins the Scouts’ board. Suggs also works at Gateway Behavioral Health Services LLC as a senior clinician. There, the Scouts organization says, Suggs provides emergency evaluations, care coordination, consultation and education to children of all ages with behavioral health needs.

