Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England honors Leading Women

PROVIDENCE – Six prominent women, including business and nonprofit leaders, and one elected official, were honored by the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England during the organization’s annual Leading Women of Distinction Awards held Oct. 22 at the Renaissance Providence Hotel.

The organization said the honorees were recognized for their contributions throughout the local community, as well as making positive impacts in their respective fields.

The women who were recognized by the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England were:

Kristin Anastasiades, J.F. Moran Co. vice president of marketing.

Elizabeth Burke Bryant, outgoing Rhode Island KIDS COUNT executive director.

Sarah Courtemanche, Pawtucket School Department chief officer of teaching and learning.

Adriana Dawson, Verizon Communications Inc. community engagement director, state government affairs.

Alisha Pina, Inner Wingspan founder and owner.

Maria Rivera, Central Falls mayor.

“Our awardees are extraordinary examples of our mission and promise. This year’s honorees represented multiple sectors and expertise areas along with diverse backgrounds, geographies, life stories and identities,” GSSNE CEO Dana Borrelli-Murray said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.