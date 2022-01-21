Gittell leads Bryant with an economist’s eye

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

(Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment in an occasional series of interviews with the state’s new wave of higher education leaders.) Bryant University President Ross Gittell was trained as an economist, so it’s no surprise that he keeps a close eye on metrics such as “return on investment” – or to be more precise,…