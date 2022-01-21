Gittell leads Bryant with an economist’s eye

By
-
REACHING OUT: Bryant University President Ross Gittell says since three-fourths of the school’s students come from Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, Bryant is increasing its efforts to enhance knowledge about the university beyond the New England region. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
REACHING OUT: Bryant University President Ross Gittell says since three-fourths of the school’s students come from Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, Bryant is increasing its efforts to enhance knowledge about the university beyond the New England region. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
(Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment in an occasional series of interviews with the state’s new wave of higher education leaders.) Bryant University President Ross Gittell was trained as an economist, so it’s no surprise that he keeps a close eye on metrics such as “return on investment” – or to be more precise,…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display