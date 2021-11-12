Give business leaders a seat at the table on marijuana talks

By
-
LISTENING TO BUSINESS? Sen. Joshua Miller, D-Cranston, says Statehouse negotiators on legislation legalizing recreational marijuana are looking to give Rhode Island businesses similar protections to maintain a drug-free workplace as Connecticut approved earlier this year. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
LISTENING TO BUSINESS? Sen. Joshua Miller, D-Cranston, says Statehouse negotiators on legislation legalizing recreational marijuana are looking to give Rhode Island businesses similar protections to maintain a drug-free workplace as Connecticut approved earlier this year. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
Most business leaders are resigned to adult recreational use of marijuana becoming legal in the Ocean State, maybe as soon as next year. Much less clear to them, however, is how much control they will be able to maintain over their hiring standards and workplaces. Part of the problem is that business leaders have not…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today. Hurry, in honor of our 35th anniversary, you can get 35% off a one-year print + digital subscription.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display