Giving culture starts at top

A culture of giving back in business always starts at the top. Have you ever noticed the most successful businesses with the biggest charitable hearts are those led by selfless individuals? If the president, CEO or owner is rolling up their sleeves to volunteer in the community, it has a tremendous ripple effect within. In business, many look at monetary donations as the easiest and most effective way to give back to their community. However, a slight change in perspective could make a much more powerful impact. Premeer’s three-tiered “giving-back pyramid” starts at the top by lending a helping hand. Time is our most precious commodity. Getting our hands dirty by volunteering in the community leads to being more invested in the mission. When you are more invested, you naturally become their advocating voice. The more that’s known about the great work the charity or organization does for the community, the more charitable funds will flow in. Science shows that three selfless acts of kindness a week have tremendous physical and mental health benefits. A strong, giving-back culture in your business will not only make those in it healthier and more purpose-driven, but its biggest byproduct is also a prosperous and thriving community. But it all starts at the top. Roll up those sleeves and help inspire your business’s charitable heart by getting involved in your community. Together, we can truly make a difference.