Globe: R.I. Foundation head had ‘preliminary’ talks about saving Superman building

PROVIDENCE – Discussions about potentially saving Rhode Island’s tallest – and currently vacant – skyscraper have surfaced once again.

Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg told The Boston Globe that he has had “very preliminary” talks with state leaders about saving the 26-story, 350,000-square-foot Industrial Trust Co. building, also known as the “Superman” building, at 111 Westminster St.

Steinberg said a potential option as a building tenant would be the University of Rhode Island’s Providence campus. According to the Globe, URI is searching for a new location for the campus as the Shepherd Building on Westminster Street, owned by the state and also houses the R.I. Department of Education, may be put on the market.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Thursday told Providence Business News she was not aware of any imminent redevelopment deal being proposed for the Superman building but said the state’s economic development team has consistently been talking with companies and trying to get the building filled.

She would not prefer an entire state use in the building, she said, because its redevelopment will require a public subsidy.

“They want out of and we want to sell the Shepherd building,” she said of URI. “So that could definitely be a thing. However, … that Superman building is going to require a subsidy. So my preference would be a subsidy that brings in some jobs, commercial tenants. I wouldn’t want to fill it up with a whole, entire state department. And that’s why it’s taken so long. What I’m trying to get done is 500, 600, 1,000 jobs – a new company to really light the building up.”

The building, purchased for $33 million by High Rock Development in 2008, has been vacant since 2013 when Bank of America Corp. left after its lease expired, its value dropped to less than half as of 2015 and renovation costs were estimated in 2014 to be around $117 million. In May, the National Trust for Historic Preservation designated the 1928 building as one of the most-endangered historic places in the U.S.

Two years ago, the state released details of its pitch to lure Amazon.com Inc. to Rhode Island in an attempt to have the online retail giant establish its HQ2 in the Ocean State. Plans included having the Superman building as part of the campus.

Paypal Holdings Inc. also considered moving its operations center to Rhode Island and looked at the Superman building as a possible home.

Steinberg was unavailable for additional comment to PBN Thursday.

