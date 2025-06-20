Godfrey appointed Sojourner House’s new board chair

Updated at 6 p.m. on June 20.

RICHARD GODFREY, Richard Godfrey, executive director of Roger Williams University’s real estate program, has been named Sojourner House's new board of directors chairperson. / PBN FILE PHOTO / RUPERT WHITELEY

PROVIDENCE – The former longtime R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. executive director was recently appointed Sojourner House’s new board chairperson. The domestic violence survivors advocacy organization announced June 17 that Richard Godfrey will become the new head of its board of directors. Godfrey succeeds Kersti Yllo, who served on Sojourner House’s board since 2017.

