Going digital with wellness at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island 2023

500-1,499 Employees 3. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

CEO (or equivalent): Martha L. Wofford, CEO and president

Number of employees: 850

BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD of Rhode Island ensures that its employees focus on their mental health just as much as their physical health.

‘It’s critical to help caregivers take the time to recharge their own batteries.’

KELSEY OWEN, senior benefits and well-being analyst

How? By creating a system of connectivity and sharing. The Providence-based health insurer gave its employees an all-associated Well-Being Day in March, allowing them time to disconnect from work and share their experiences on social media.

The company’s long-standing Rhodes to Well-being program, according to Kelsey Owen, Blue Cross’ senior benefits and well-being analyst, is a “holistic approach” to health and well-being designed to address employees’ physical, emotional, financial and social well-being.

Part of the employee experience at Blue Cross is being engaged through the community via Virgin Pulse, which provides daily support for well-being activities, from mindfulness to movement to nutrition. Using the Virgin Pulse app, associates engage in “healthy habits” challenges ranging from steps taken to acts of kindness demonstrated to rethinking stereotypes.