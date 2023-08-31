Golf apparel company SwingJuice leases 9,770-square-foot Pawtucket property

PAWTUCKET – Golf apparel company SwingJuice recently leased 9,770 square feet of commercial space on the first floor of 99 South Bend St., with plans to build out the property into a new headquarters, showroom and shipping fulfillment center, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which brokered the deal.

The space leased by SwingJuice is on the first floor of the former mill building, now a mixed-use residential and commercial building located next to Jenks Junior High School and close to the shuttered McCoy Stadium property. Sweeney Real Estate did not disclose the terms of the lease deal.

SwingJuice was established by Providence College graduate Jon Mason in 2005, first as an energy drink business aimed at golf players and fans, initially operating out of a warehouse in Cranston. In 2014, however, the Norwood native “transitioned the SwingJuice brand away from beverages and into a golf-inspired apparel brand,” according to the company’s website.

SwingJuice is currently operating out of another office location about 2 miles away at 560 Mineral Spring Ave.

- Advertisement -

The South Bend Street property is owned by Badger Properties LLC, which purchased the building in early 2022 for $785,000, according to Pawtucket’s online property tax evaluation database.

Thomas O. Sweeney and Christina Rouse, both of Sweeney Real Estate, personally brokered the lease transaction on behalf of Badger Properties, a realty and property management company based in Medway, Mass.

The building, which stands on a 0.56-acre lot in a residential multifamily zone of the city, was constructed in 1912, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The two-story brick building and the land it stands on were most recently valued by Pawtucket assessors in 2022 as being worth a total of $558,400.

According to Sweeney, the second level of the former mill building is home to the Rhode Island brand of Neoscape, a marketing agency specializing in branding and visual storytelling for institutional and real estate clients. The second floor also contains a small workshare space for personal rental use, the real estate firm said.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.