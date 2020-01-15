NEWPORT – Jason Gomez has been selected as the new chief technology officer for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport.

Gomez, of East Greenwich, has been a NUWC employee since 1992, according to a news release. He was most recently chief scientist in the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department, providing technical guidance on research efforts.

In his new role, Gomez will be tasked with driving innovation and new technologies via partnerships with academia, industry and others.

According to the release, the chief technology officer works to speed technology solutions to the fleet; enhances information flow among the Office of Naval Research, other science and technology customers, and the warfare centers; and transfers NUWC technologies to industry.

Gomez has a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y., and a master’s degree and doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Rhode Island.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.