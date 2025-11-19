Good Neighbor Energy Fund launches 40th annual heating assistance campaign

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund began its latest Warm Thy Neighbor campaign with a morning kick-off at United Way of Rhode Island Inc. on Nov. 17.

The fund is a nonprofit cooperative effort by Rhode Island’s energy companies and is administered by United Way of Rhode Island. It provides home heating assistance to state residents in temporary crisis who don’t qualify for federal or state aid.

All the sponsoring energy companies made their initial contributions at the kickoff so that households in need could be helped immediately.

This year, the fundraising goals were set at $400,000.

- Advertisement -

Any household that did not receive assistance during the last campaign year is eligible to receive assistance this campaign year, as long as they meet all of the financial eligibility guidelines. Households that did receive assistance last campaign year must demonstrate an extenuating financial hardship to receive assistance again this campaign year.

To be eligible for the fund, clients must provide documentation showing financial hardship and copies of their photo ID, proof of income, proof of household members and current heat-related utility bill.

Clients cannot receive assistance for more than one of the following energy sources: electricity, natural gas, oil, propane, wood or wood by-products.

Veer Mudambi is the Special Projects Editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.