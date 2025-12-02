Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund has opened and is now accepting applications for the 2025–26 heating season, offering financial support to households that are struggling with home heating costs. The program, administered by United Way of Rhode Island Inc., serves households that fall just outside the income limits for state or federal heating assistance. United Way of Rhode Island CEO and President Cortney Nicolato said rising living and energy costs continue to push more families to the brink. “Far too many Rhode Islanders are strained under the high cost of everyday essentials and the colder months ahead will only make those pressures more severe,” she said. "It doesn’t take much for a stable household to find itself in crisis. That’s why the Good Neighbor Fund exists." Applicants must provide proof of financial hardship, proof of income, proof of all household members, a photo ID and a current heating-related utility bill. Assistance is limited to one type of energy per household, including electricity, gas, oil, propane, or wood. Nicolato urged any Rhode Islanders that are experiencing financial hardship to contact 211 or their local Community Action Program to see if they qualify for assistance. Eligibility is based on household income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level – up to $96,450 for a family of four or $129,450 for a family of six, the nonprofit said.

Approved households can receive up to $825 per heating season, depending on fuel type and need.

Since its establishment in 1986, the Good Neighbor Energy Fund has raised more than $17.3 million and helped more than 48,750 local households in need of energy assistance, according to United Way.

This year's fund kicked off its 2025–26 Warm Thy Neighbor campaign on Nov. 17 at United Way of Rhode Island, with sponsoring energy companies making initial contributions to help households immediately. This year, the fundraising goal is $400,000. Those fundraising efforts are ongoing, the nonprofit said.

The program is funded by a coalition of utility partners, including the Block Island Utility District, Clear River Electric & Water District, Ocean State Power, Petro Home Services, Rhode Island Energy and RI State Energy Center LP.

The fund is also supported by community donations. Residents can contribute through the Warm Thy Neighbor campaign via the yellow envelopes included in monthly energy bills, by texting “WARM” to 91999, by mailing a check to the fund at United Way of Rhode Island, or by donating online at RhodeIslandGoodNeighbor.org.