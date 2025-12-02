TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how technology is integrated into retirement plans and is helping…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
Approved households can receive up to $825 per heating season, depending on fuel type and need.
Since its establishment in 1986, the Good Neighbor Energy Fund has raised more than $17.3 million and helped more than 48,750 local households in need of energy assistance, according to United Way.
This year's fund kicked off its 2025–26 Warm Thy Neighbor campaign on Nov. 17 at United Way of Rhode Island, with sponsoring energy companies making initial contributions to help households immediately. This year, the fundraising goal is $400,000. Those fundraising efforts are ongoing, the nonprofit said.The program is funded by a coalition of utility partners, including the Block Island Utility District, Clear River Electric & Water District, Ocean State Power, Petro Home Services, Rhode Island Energy and RI State Energy Center LP.
The fund is also supported by community donations. Residents can contribute through the Warm Thy Neighbor campaign via the yellow envelopes included in monthly energy bills, by texting “WARM” to 91999, by mailing a check to the fund at United Way of Rhode Island, or by donating online at RhodeIslandGoodNeighbor.org.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.