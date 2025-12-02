Good Neighbor Energy Fund open for home heating financial support

UNITED WAY of Rhode Island Inc. is accepting applications for the 2025–26 Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund, providing financial help to households struggling with home heating costs.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund has opened and is now accepting applications for the 2025–26 heating season, offering financial support to households that are struggling with home heating costs. The program, administered by United Way of Rhode Island Inc., serves households that fall just outside the income limits for state or

