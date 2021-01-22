Gov. Raimondo falling short of her own leadership standards

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Since the earliest days of the pandemic, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo has shown consistent leadership in tackling the twin public health and economic crises it has created. She’s been smart, decisive, compassionate and generally open-minded enough to at least listen to critics, who at times have included her soon-to-be successor and fellow Democrat, Lt. Gov.…