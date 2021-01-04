Gov. Raimondo in quarantine for possible exposure to COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – For the second time in a month, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is in quarantine after a close contact tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In a statement, her office said she was informed that she had a close contact last week who tested positive. Her quarantine will end on Thursday, Jan. 7. The governor has tested negative repeatedly for the virus that causes COVID-19, including Monday, according to her spokesman, Josh Block.

Because of her quarantine, the weekly news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic response will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, instead of Thursday.

Until then, Raimondo will continue to work from home.

- Advertisement -

In December, Raimondo entered a home-based quarantine after the R.I. Department of Health director, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, tested positive for the virus.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.