Gov. Raimondo signs fiscal 2021 budget

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo signed the $12.7 billion fiscal 2021 state budget Monday, and issued a short statement that reflected its continued spending on education, job training and economic development.

The budget, approved last week by the General Assembly, includes $1.25 billion in extra federal money for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fiscal 2021 budget will cover state spending through June 30.

“In the face of historic challenges and economic uncertainty, it is critical that we continue to make investments in education, job training and economic development that will help us recover from this recession,” Raimondo said in a statement along with the signing. “This balanced budget will lay the foundation we need to create a more resilient, inclusive and equitable Rhode Island.”

- Advertisement -

Raimondo is expected to release the fiscal 2022 budget by March 11, an extension allowed under the legislation she signed Monday.

The new budget includes a continuation of the Rhode Island Promise program for one more year, a continuation of economic incentives through the R.I. Commerce Corp. through June and a set of bond questions that will be put before voters on March 2.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.