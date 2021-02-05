Gray areas in vaccine distribution lead others to fill in blanks

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Rhode Island’s plan to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine distribution by age, underlying health conditions and geography makes sense conceptually. For it to be effective, however, the state must eliminate gray areas in its guidance that to this point have left too much to interpretation by community groups eager to get their constituencies vaccinated. Many residents were…