Gray Walls estate in Newport sells for $6.6M

NEWPORT – The property at 86 Beacon Hill Road, known as Grey Walls, has sold for $6.6 million, according to Lila Delman Real Estate.

The 6,445-square-foot home features seven bedroom, six bathrooms and a half bathroom. The home was built in 1980.

The 4.27-acre estate features a pool and views of the historic Blue Garden and the ocean. The property was last assessed at $3.6 million.

The seller was JBK Properties #1 LLC, according to property records. The buyer’s identity was not immediately available.

The seller was represented by Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty and the buyer was represented by Lila Delman Real Estate.

The sale is among the top five largest sales in Newport this year.