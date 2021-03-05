GREAT ESCAPES: Pandemic helps fuel record-setting demand for high-priced R.I. homes

By
-
STATELY SURROUNDINGS: The 9-acre Ker Arvor estate at 275 Harrison Ave., Newport, sold on Dec. 29 to a Silicon Valley tech executive and his wife, a novelist, for $7.3 million. / Courtesy Lila Delman Real Estate
STATELY SURROUNDINGS: The 9-acre Ker Arvor estate at 275 Harrison Ave., Newport, sold on Dec. 29 to a Silicon Valley tech executive and his wife, a novelist, for $7.3 million. / Courtesy Lila Delman Real Estate
Even in a pandemic, money remains no object for the wealthy – at least for those with enough to buy one of Rhode Island’s luxury homes. The number of high-end home sales in the state last year shot past the previous annual record, with buyers sent into a frenzy by historically low interest rates, strong…
You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display