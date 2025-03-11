‘Great Wealth Transfer’ survey reveals challenges for women despite trillions in expected inheritances

PROVIDENCE – Women stand to benefit greatly from the “Great Wealth Transfer,” as baby boomers are expected to pass down $124 trillion in assets to heirs by 2048, a new survey from Citizens Bank found.

The questionnaire, which surveyed 1,500 Americans, revealed that women in the U.S. are expected to control $34 trillion in investable assets by 2030. That makes the need to provide women with financial resources timelier than ever, according to Tina Hurley, head of planning and ultra-high-net-worth solutions at Citizens Wealth, especially considering the challenges that many women say they face when managing such assets.

“The Great Wealth Transfer is a pivotal opportunity for financial gender parity, although the road ahead is not without its challenges,” Hurley said. “Our survey shows an overwhelming majority of women report a lack of confidence in their ability to manage money from an inheritance, underscoring a critical gap that can have long-term implications on women’s financial security.”

The survey found that 84% of women said they lacked such confidence, compared with 73% of men.

And nearly half of the women who responded to the survey said they felt confused or overwhelmed when it came to managing their personal wealth, compared with 27% of men.

More than half of the female respondents said they have never opened an investment account, while 34% of men said the same.

The majority of women also said they would like to meet with an adviser to help them reach their financial goals. The highest priority for women was ensuring their children are cared for, yet a third of them said they don’t yet have estate plans.

“Now more than ever, sound wealth management and personalized financial planning can help all beneficiaries make informed investment decisions, prepare for retirement, protect their families and ultimately transition wealth,” Hurley said of the needs gleaned from the survey’s results.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.