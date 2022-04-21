Greek Revival-style home on College Hill sells for $1.55M

PROVIDENCE – A historic Greek Revival-style home that was constructed in 1844 in the College Hill neighborhood of Providence recently sold for $1.55 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the transaction.

The 3,478-square-foot home was the 18th residential property in Providence to be sold for more than $1 million so far this year, the real estate firm said.

The three-floor home at 169 Power St., with a clapboard exterior and a Doric entrance portico that opens into a foyer with parquet floors, includes six bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

With oversized windows, the first-floor living room features a marble fireplace. There’s also a fireplace in the dining room, which is connected to the living room through large pocket doors, the real estate firm said. There’s also a fireplace in the family room on the first floor.

The kitchen includes a large center island, stone counters and stainless steel appliances, with an adjacent butler’s pantry fitted with cabinetry, counters and a second sink.

Walkout access from the kitchen leads to the home’s rear deck, and steps that walk down to a 900-square-foot brick patio, bordered by raised garden beds, Residential Properties said. The home is located on a 0.14-acre lot, according to city records.

The primary suite is on the second floor, with hardwood floors, where there’s another fireplace. An en suite bath features a dual-sink, stone vanity and a glass-enclosed walk-in shower, the real estate firm said.

There’s another bedroom down the hall with a newly renovated full bathroom. Two other bedrooms on the second floor share a full bathroom with a dual-sink vanity. The last two bedrooms are on the third floor. The home also features a finished lower level, the firm said.

The property was last valued by the city in 2021 as being worth $772,100, according to Providence assessor records.

The home was sold by Mark Woods and John Ambrosino to Charles Rockwell and Karyn Parsons-Rockwell, according to a copy of the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.