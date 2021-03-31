Green Development to build operations facility at Quonset

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Green Development LLC is building a 83,000-square-foot operations and support facility at Quonset Business Park, the company announced Wednesday.

The proposed building and related improvements are estimated to cost $6 million. The location will host roughly 50 employees, including truck drivers, superintendents, laborers, foremen, mechanics and dispatch personnel.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall. The company, a developer of large-scale onshore wind and solar projects, said the building will feature a unique building design with a south-facing roofline for the most-efficient placement of solar panels.

The site will consolidate Green Development’s operations, which are currently spread across several locations in Rhode Island.

“Quonset was just a natural fit for us and the process in place there makes it simple and easy for a business to set up shop,” said Mark DePasquale, chairman and founder of Green Development LLC. “As the company continues to grow, we needed a centralized operations center to support the development of renewable projects throughout Rhode Island. Quonset was not only a great location, but we have the added benefit of shipping solar and wind components directly to a pier at the Port of Davisville, which is in close proximity to our new facility.”