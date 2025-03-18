Green hired as vice president and credit card portfolio manager at Navigant

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union just added a new member to its growing leadership team.

Last week, the largest member-owned credit union in Rhode Island announced it has hired Joseph Green to serve as vice president and credit card portfolio manager.

Green, who has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently served as vice president and senior manager of product marketing at Credit Acceptance, according to Navigant.

“At Navigant Credit Union, we’ve always been committed to offering our members the best credit card products and services to meet their needs,” said Navigant Credit Union CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz. “Joseph brings a wealth of experience in strategic leadership, revenue growth and building strong relationships with both vendors and customers. We’re excited to welcome him to the team and know he’ll play a key role in helping us continue to grow and innovate.”

Green, who specializes in consumer lending and payments, will now be responsible for the development, implementation, profitability and management of both the consumer and business credit card portfolios, Navigant said.

Green has received several awards in the past, including the Top Leader Award at Credit Acceptance and Newsweek’s Best Loyalty Programs award for the CitizensPlus program.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.