Greenwich Bay Brokers opens new office on Main Street in East Greenwich

EAST GREENWICH – Greenwich Bay Brokers has opened a new office at 845 Main St. after purchasing the property as part of the firm’s expansion in the regional real estate market, the brokerage announced.

The location will serve as the headquarters for the locally owned brokerage, which is led by brokers Jennifer Cosgrove O’Leary and Sean O’Leary.

Greenwich Bay Brokers specializes in residential, investment, commercial and coastal real estate transactions throughout Rhode Island, while also assisting clients in Connecticut and Massachusetts, the firm said.

The brokerage also handles estate sales and other real estate transactions involving complex property transitions.

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Cosgrove O’Leary said the Main Street location reflects the company’s long-standing ties to the East Greenwich community. Cosgrove O’Leary is also a certified divorce real estate expert, a designation that focuses on assisting attorneys and families with real estate matters related to divorce proceedings. A CDRE designation can be obtained through a course offered by the Ilumni Institute, a U.S.-based private education and e-learning organization that trains real estate professionals.

Greenwich Bay Brokers said its new office provides space for its growing team of agents and client services staff.

Sean O’Leary said the new location will support the firm’s continued expansion while maintaining its existing client services.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.