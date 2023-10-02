Greenwood Credit Union wins naming rights for Warwick skating rink

WARWICK – Greenwood Credit Union has won the naming rights to the planned City Hall Plaza outdoor skating rink, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Monday.

Mayor Frank Picozzi told WPRI Monday Greenwood Credit Union will have the naming rights for the next five years with a winning bid of $300,000, pending City Council approval.

“We have a lot of goals with this. This area has pretty much been down and out for years, we’re going to revive it,” Picozzi told WPRI. “I know businesses are going to want to come here because of the amount of people that are going to be here. Greenwood is just down the road with a lot of restaurants. This is going to help Warwick’s economy.”



The rink, modeled after the rink in Providence, will be located on the former Annex Building behind City Hall. Construction is expected to take a year and a half.

The budget for the project is $8 million. Picozzi announced the plan to build the skating rink last year.

