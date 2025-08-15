Greenwood Credit Union’s staff feeling good all year long

PBN Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island 2025 Awards

2-99 EMPLOYEES #2. Greenwood Credit Union

CEO (or equivalent): Frederick Reinhardt, CEO and president

Number of employees: 77

AT GREENWOOD CREDIT UNION, ’tis the season for employee health and wellness all year through.

Monthly communications help employees connect the dots to physical, mental and financial health resources, including a wellness portal, employee assistance program and evergreen financial education opportunities.

The Warwick-based credit union invests in employees’ career growth by paying for professional conferences, training and memberships, and tuition for courses.

It also pays for employees to give back to the community. They can earn up to eight hours of wages each year helping their favorite causes. That’s on top of being paid to assist Greenwood’s civic outreach, including Special Olympics.

Greenwood also shows appreciation with an extra paid vacation day between March and May and paid day off during an employee’s birthday month.

“Our employees are so hardworking,” said Elaine Medina, assistant vice president, human resources. “We want to make sure they have the time to relax and step away from work.”

A Healthy Thought:

‘Our program fosters physical, mental and financial well-being – empowering professional success and personal fulfillment.’

PAUL SILVA, Greenwood Credit Union senior vice president and chief risk officer