Gregg’s Restaurant seeking donations for ‘Giving Tree’ program

WARWICK – Gregg’s Restaurant, which has locations in Warwick, Providence, East Providence and North Kingstown, is currently seeking monetary donations for its 26th annual Giving Tree fundraiser to support children, adults and seniors at local nonprofits this holiday season.

Gregg’s is seeking $25 gift cards to allow the program’s recipients to select their own gifts. Those who contribute $25 or more to the program will be rewarded with a gift card that can be redeemed for a slice of Gregg’s chocolate layer cake.

Gregg’s and its customers source gifts for more than 4,500 individuals each holiday season, the restaurant said. Since 1995, more than 25,000 people in need have been assisted by the Giving Tree program.

“We take great pride in our ‘Giving Tree’ program and each year we are blown away by our customers’ and staff members’ generosity,” said Bobbie Bacon of Gregg’s Restaurants & Taverns in a statement. “While there won’t be gifts under our ‘Giving Trees’ this year, the men, women and children we’re supporting this holiday season will receive the gifts on their Christmas lists thanks to the efforts of the Gregg’s extended family.”

Additional information about the initiative can be found on Gregg’s website.

