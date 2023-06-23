Grey Sail Brewing launches second venture focused on distilled spirits

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

It only took three years for Alan and Jennifer Brinton’s Grey Sail Brewing Co. LLC to become a bona fide triumph. With South County Distillers, they’re looking to bottle lightning for a second time. The Brintons launched Grey Sail Brewing in 2011 in Westerly. It was in 2014, with the introduction of their super hoppy…