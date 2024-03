Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The runway rebuild at Quonset State Airport is clear for takeoff. State and local officials joined the R.I. Airport Corp. Friday to break ground on the project that will improve the condition of the 7,500-foot-runway, which is utilized by both the R.I. National Guard and civilian aviation operations at Quonset State Airport.

will shift the runway end threshold, or the part of the runway where the plane to can land, to accommodate a full 1,000-foot safety area over land. The pavement will be reconstructed to improve its condition and extend its life. The project will also include upgrades to the aircraft navigational aids. Upgraded stormwater and electrical utilities associated with the runway will further improve water quality and energy efficiency.

More than $63 million in federal funding has been secured for the runway project. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said the federal government will contribute $32.5 million from the U.S. Department of Defense sources and $27.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration, with another $3.05 million coming from the state.

“This important investment into Quonset State Airport would not have been possible without the perseverance and commitment of Senator Jack Reed, who was instrumental in coordinating this jointly funded federal project with both the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Defense,” Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of the R.I. Airport Corp., said in a statement. "Senator Reed's work, and that of our Congressional delegation, helps ensure that our state and national aviation system can meet the needs of the 21st century and beyond.”

The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025. The airport’s 4,000-foot runway will remain open for air traffic, but s

ome of the R.I. Air National Guard’s eight C-130s will be temporarily parked at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport during the project. However, the C-130s are designed to be able to take off and land on shorter runways and can still use Quonset Airport as required for training and operations.