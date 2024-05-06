Groundbreaking ceremony held for $146.8M NOAA facility in Newport

By
-
A RENDERING OF the docks planned at the Naval Station Newport when National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Operations Center-Atlantic relocates to Newport. / COURTESY SEN. JACK REED'S OFFICE

NEWPORT – State and local leaders gathered at Naval Station Newport Monday to break ground on the National Oceanographic and Atmosphere Administration’s $146.8 million Marine Operations Center that officials say will bring vessels, operations and research jobs to Rhode Island.  U.S. Senator Jack Reed, D.R.I. was joined by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo; Rick

