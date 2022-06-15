Gun control legislation clears Senate, awaits McKee’s signature

PROVIDENCE – Three bills that would strengthen gun control measures in Rhode Island cleared the Senate late Tuesday after some heated debate and now await Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s signature.

The Senate approved bills that would ban firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, raise from 18 to 21 the minimum age for buying guns, and prohibit loaded rifles and shotguns from being carried in public.

However, it was met with some resistance, before being sent to McKee’s desk.

The Senate Judiciary Committee early Tuesday did not support the House’s version of the bill banning firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, according to The Providence Journal. Eventually, the full Senate approved the bill by a 25 to 11 vote after hours of debate.

“People under the age of 21 are already prohibited from buying handguns in Rhode Island, but an 18-year-old — someone who might even still be in high school — can buy rifles and shotguns, including the powerful weapons that are often used in mass shootings. It is well-settled science that teenage and post-teenage brains are still developing,” said Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, D-Providence. “It’s common sense that we shouldn’t be selling lethal weapons to people who we’ve decided are not old enough to buy cigarettes or beer.”

The bills gained momentum after recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, and had cleared the R.I. House on June 10.

“We must not accept violence as an unavoidable consequence of freedom. We have a responsibility to address it,” said Rep. Leonela Felix, D-Pawtucket. “No one should be walking around our communities with a loaded weapon. A readily available loaded gun can too swiftly turn a conflict into a lethal tragedy, ruining the lives of everyone involved with a single bad decision. Requiring that firearms be transported safely is common sense and increases safety for all.”

The provisions of the act prohibiting loaded rifles and shotguns from being carried in public would not apply to law enforcement or to persons legally engaged in hunting activity. A violation would be punishable by imprisonment of up to five years or a fine up to $5,000 or both.

“The open carrying of loaded rifles and shotguns has been exploited in certain places to intimidate voters and protestors and to suppress free speech,” Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey, D-Warwick. “Rhode Island already bans the open carrying of handguns without a permit. This would close a loophole in the law that allows the open carrying of long guns along any public highway, road, lane, or trail within this state.”