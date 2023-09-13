Gurnet Consulting acquired by Texas-based firm Praecipio

PROVIDENCE – Gurnet Consulting LLC, a Boston-based consulting firm with a Providence presence, has been acquired by Austin, Texas-based management consulting firm Praecipio for an undisclosed amount, Praecipio announced Wednesday.

Praecipio says acquiring Gurnet is an “integral step” in the firm’s long-term strategy to meet the growing needs of the global enterprise transformation market. Gurnet, Praecipio says, successfully managed more than $950 million in strategic initiatives across 15 different industries, while achieving 97% customer satisfaction.

“Together, we are uniquely positioned to help customers by empowering people, optimizing processes, and connecting business with technology to enable modern, responsive enterprises,” Praecipio CEO Michael Rapp said in a statement about the new acquisition.

Gurnet CEO Martin J. King said in his respective statement that his company and Praecipio have both seen how many organizations strive to maximize the power of the Atlassian technology ecosystem, but do not have the capability or capacity to experience the full benefits.

“Our shared depth of expertise gives our clients what they need to achieve a well-crafted strategy that is well-executed,” Kind said.

Gurnet brought in $6.9 million in revenue last year and employs 35 people globally, including 15 in the Rhode Island area, King told Providence Business News. Gurnet is also an honoree in PBN’s 2023 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies program.

All Gurnet employees will work under the Praecipio umbrella and continue operations in Providence on Dorrance Street, King said.

