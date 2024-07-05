‘Hail Mary’ funding providing hope for nursing home

To the Editor:

“Hope” being our state motto, it’s very fitting that we never wanted to give up hope in finding a way to save Linn Health & Rehabilitation from closure. Thanks to House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and members of the R.I. House of Representatives and the Senate for securing essential funding of $200,000 in the state budget to keep our nonprofit nursing home open for the next two months. This provides a cushion of time until we can get approval to become a certified provider of affordable assisted living specialized memory care. The impact of this “Hail Mary” funding cannot be overstated. It allows us to save our residents from the distress of having to relocate. It allows us to retain dedicated staff members who are like family to our residents. And it provides a much-needed operational lifeline as we eagerly await certification. On behalf of our residents, families and staff, we extend our deepest gratitude to the speaker, as well as Sen. Valarie Lawson, Rep. Katherine Kazarian and East Providence Mayor Roberto L. DaSilva for all of their help and support.

Richard Gamache Linn Health & Rehabilitation and Aldersbridge Communities CEO