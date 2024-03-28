Harbor-front home in Barrington built in 2018 sells for $4M

BARRINGTON – A 3,600-square-foot single-family home with a private dock on the Barrington River recently sold for $4 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented the buyer in the deal.

The sale of the two-story colonial at 85 Mathewson Road was the highest sale in Barrington in 2024 as of late March, according to Compass, citing data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service. It was also the highest sale of any home in the history of Mathewson Road, according to MLS data.

The home, designed by architect Scott Weymouth, contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The shingle-style home, which stands on 0.4 acres of land, was sold off-market, meaning it wasn’t listed publicly for sale, according to Compass.

“The current market can be incredibly challenging with so little inventory, so we often need to explore properties not currently listed,” said Elizabeth Kirk, real estate sales associate for Compass.

Located across the river from the Barrington Yacht Club, the property’s deep-water dock was built two years ago, according to Residential Properties, which represented the seller. The property is part of the Harbour’s Association, the real estate firm said.

With panoramic views of the river and Warren in the distance, the home also features two waterside glass-enclosed decks, according to Residential Properties.

The property was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.6 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller was represented by Nancy Weaver, sales associate for Residential Properties, according to the real estate firm. The buyer was represented by Kirk and Lisa Schryver of the Kirk Schryver Team at Compass, the firm said.

According to a warranty deed, a public record, the home was previously owned by Mark Wong and Janelle Wong, formerly of Florida. It wasn’t clear who they sold the home to since a deed documenting the most recent sale of the property was not immediately available through the town’s online land records database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.