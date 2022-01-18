HarborOne Bank awards $100K to 9 local nonprofits

HARBORONE BANK through its charitable foundation recently awarded $100,500 in grants to nine community and nonprofit organizations, including $5,000 to College Visions. Pictured from left are College Visions staff Susan Anderson, College Success program director, and Moira Hinderer, interim executive director, with Claudia Cardozo, HarborOne community development manager. / COURTESY HARBORONE BANK

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Bank through its charitable foundation recently awarded $100,500 in grants to nine community and nonprofit organizations, according to a news release.

Recipients and funding amounts are as follows:

  • $30,000 to Olneyville Housing Corp. and ONE Neighborhood Builders to provide free community Wi-Fi.
  • $25,000 to the Providence Performing Arts Center to support its 2021-22 Arts Showcase for Providence area students.
  • $15,000 to West Elmwood Housing Development Corp. for affordable housing education programs.
  • $10,000 to Capital Good Fund for its financial and health coaching program for low-income families.
  • $5,000 to Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center for workforce development for its emergency shelter residents.
  • $5,000 to College Visions to help high school students graduate and enroll in college.
  • $5,000 to Family Service of Rhode Island Inc. for a mentoring program.
  • $3,000 to Junior Achievement of Rhode Island to expand its financial literacy and work readiness programs.
  • $2,500 to House of Hope Community Development Corp. to provide shelter, food and medical services to clients.

