HarborOne Bank awards $100K to 9 local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Bank through its charitable foundation recently awarded $100,500 in grants to nine community and nonprofit organizations, according to a news release.

Recipients and funding amounts are as follows:

$30,000 to Olneyville Housing Corp. and ONE Neighborhood Builders to provide free community Wi-Fi.

$25,000 to the Providence Performing Arts Center to support its 2021-22 Arts Showcase for Providence area students.

$15,000 to West Elmwood Housing Development Corp. for affordable housing education programs.

$10,000 to Capital Good Fund for its financial and health coaching program for low-income families.

$5,000 to Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center for workforce development for its emergency shelter residents.

$5,000 to College Visions to help high school students graduate and enroll in college.

$5,000 to Family Service of Rhode Island Inc. for a mentoring program.

$3,000 to Junior Achievement of Rhode Island to expand its financial literacy and work readiness programs.

$2,500 to House of Hope Community Development Corp. to provide shelter, food and medical services to clients.

